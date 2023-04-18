Profund Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Biogen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 39.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 29.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.76.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $290.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average of $279.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

