Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,426 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,740 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 674.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,308,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,463 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

