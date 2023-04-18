Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,262 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 130,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,376 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 171,151 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Shares of AMAT opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

