Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

