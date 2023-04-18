Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com Dividend Announcement

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.