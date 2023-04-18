Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $111,372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 123.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $76.23.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

