Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 20,922 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

