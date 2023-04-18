Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PG opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $356.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.27.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.