Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.45. Procaps Group shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 649 shares traded.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

