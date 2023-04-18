Private Ocean LLC Sells 254 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.