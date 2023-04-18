Private Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 242 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,555,000 after buying an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,993,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the period.

VOE opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

