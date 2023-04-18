Private Ocean LLC Invests $53,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $944.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.