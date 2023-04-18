Private Ocean LLC Invests $34,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

