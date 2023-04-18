Private Ocean LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,725,000 after acquiring an additional 311,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,362,000 after purchasing an additional 207,085 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,904,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $261.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

