Private Ocean LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

