Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,900 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 879,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Primoris Services Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. 213,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.72%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,877,000 after buying an additional 260,517 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

