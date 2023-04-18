Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,900 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 879,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Primoris Services Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. 213,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.72%.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,877,000 after buying an additional 260,517 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

