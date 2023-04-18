Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $13.33

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $13.92. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 9,634 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on PRME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
