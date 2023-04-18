Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $13.33

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $13.92. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 9,634 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PRME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

About Prime Medicine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

