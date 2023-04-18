Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. 42,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,486. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -15.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
