Presearch Price Tops $0.0778 on Major Exchanges (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $30.86 million and $75,797.11 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Presearch has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

