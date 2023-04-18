PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Shares Down 3%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.42 and last traded at C$21.12. Approximately 128,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 496,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.42.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.48.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0582011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.18%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.