PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Increased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 223,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

