Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Short Interest Update

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,900 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 311,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 178,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Potbelly Stock Up 1.8 %

Potbelly Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 305,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,704. The company has a market capitalization of $301.26 million, a P/E ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

