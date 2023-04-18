Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Short Interest Update

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,900 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 311,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 178,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Potbelly Stock Up 1.8 %
Potbelly Company Profile
Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
