Pool (POOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY23 guidance at $16.00-17.00 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pool Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $337.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $473.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pool Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,873,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,213,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.18.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

