Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 366.5 days.
Pollard Banknote Price Performance
PBKOF stock remained flat at $17.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
