Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 366.5 days.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

PBKOF stock remained flat at $17.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

