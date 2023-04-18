POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Short Interest Update

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 97,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 368,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in POET Technologies by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in POET Technologies by 1,027.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of POET Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. POET Technologies has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.12.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies ( NASDAQ:POET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.