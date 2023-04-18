Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 610,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Plexus by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $96.89. 122,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,739. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Stories

