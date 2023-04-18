Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Update

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of PLYA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 858,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,231. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.73.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,694,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,539,432.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,694,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,539,432.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 332,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,560. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

