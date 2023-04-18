Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Up 65.0% in March

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPIRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Piraeus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

BPIRY opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

