Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.