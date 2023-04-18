Philcoin (PHL) Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Philcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and $111,738.58 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

