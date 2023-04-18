PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ISD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. 23,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In related news, Director Brian Reid acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $67,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 278,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 216,642 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 349,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 135,131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.