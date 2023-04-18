Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,450,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Pfizer worth $722,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $232.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

