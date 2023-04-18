Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of PTRUF traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,093. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.68.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.
