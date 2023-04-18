PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Position Trimmed by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKI. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day moving average is $133.27. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

Get Rating

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

