Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.21% from the company’s previous close.

PRM opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perimeter Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

