Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Perficient by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,112 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Perficient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Perficient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Perficient by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. Perficient has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $113.74.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. Research analysts predict that Perficient will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

