Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
A number of research firms have commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient
In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. Perficient has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $113.74.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. Research analysts predict that Perficient will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
