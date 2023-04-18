Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes $507,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $14.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $805.68. 221,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $779.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $750.25. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

