Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 17,043 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 7.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.54. 709,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,806. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $160.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

