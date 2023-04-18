Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,225 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,000. Travelers Companies makes up about 6.0% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.50. 802,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,723. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.07.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

