Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 10.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. 718,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

