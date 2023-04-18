Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for about 1.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,484,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.