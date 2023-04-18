Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,000. Travelers Companies accounts for about 6.0% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.50. 802,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,723. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day moving average is $180.11.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.07.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

