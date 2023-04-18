PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Up 3.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 248,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,159,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PENN. MKM Partners upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.21.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

