Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 3.3%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 584,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,960,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $360,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 37.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 68,611 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

