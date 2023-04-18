PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,601,046. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

