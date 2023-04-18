Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.00.
Pason Systems Price Performance
PSI opened at C$12.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of C$977.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$11.19 and a 1 year high of C$17.02.
Pason Systems Dividend Announcement
About Pason Systems
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
Read More
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.