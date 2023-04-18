Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Price Performance

PSI opened at C$12.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of C$977.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$11.19 and a 1 year high of C$17.02.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

About Pason Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.