Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Takes $1 Million Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. VanEck Long Muni ETF makes up 0.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,631,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,318,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,037,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MLN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. 94,425 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

