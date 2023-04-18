Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 16,792 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,484. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.