Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,224 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of SIGA Technologies worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

SIGA traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 133,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,800. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.83. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

