Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,563 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VBR stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.73. The stock had a trading volume of 127,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average of $161.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $180.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.